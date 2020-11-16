Election officials in G'bal complain lack of heating arrangements

The officials on election duty in Ganderbal Monday complained about the lack of heating arrangements.

The officials including the Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers said that they had been assigned election duties but no heating arrangements had been made at the places where they were posted.

“We are working even during holidays but no heating arrangements have been made despite the winter chill,” an official on election duty told Greater Kashmir.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, ShafqatIqbal said that they had already ordered heating arrangements at all work places and offices from November 15.

“However, it takes a day or two to put things in place,” he said.