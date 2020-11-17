'Election preparedness completed in B'pora'

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Owais Ahmad Tuesday said that all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of smooth District Development Councils (DDC) and Panchayatbypolls have been completed in the district.

Ahmad said they have received nomination papers from candidates of Gurez, Ganastan, and Nowgam blocks of the district where elections are scheduled phase-wise from November 28.

He said all the polling staff has been dispatched to all the areas including snowbound Gurez. The DDC said election training to all ROs, AROs and polling-staff which includes presiding officers has already been concluded while as all election related material too has been dispatched to for flung area of Gurez.

The DC said given the recent avalanche warning in Gurez, the road opening was delayed and will be cleared of snow once the administration was sure about the safety. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mudasir Ahmad said Gurez road will be kept open up to ending December.