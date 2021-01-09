Electricity restored at Batamaloo

The residents of Batamaloo locality here have expressed gratitude to PDD staff for restoring electricity in hostile weather conditions.

The residents through local intizamiya committee thanked the officials including AEE, JE for their proactive role in restoration of the power supply. The residents also thanked the ground staff led by Abid Khan. It is commendable that despite harsh weather conditions PDD ground staff and officials have left no stone unturned to restore power,” they said.

“The power was snapped following the heavy snowfall but the ground staff went an extra mile to restore electricity. There are several ailing patients in our homes and we are thankful to PDD staff for restoring power,” they said.

The management assured that the residents will provide all cooperation to the PDD by avoiding overloading for the uninterrupted power supply