EMMRC producer and social worker Farooq A Lone passes away

Known social worker and a producer with Educational Multimedia Research Center (EMMRC)University of Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Lone, passed away on Sunday.

Lone, a resident of Bohri Kadal near Bazar Masjid, worked as Producer Educational Multimedia Research Center (EMMRC) University of Kashmir and was a known social worker.

People from all walks of life participated in his Namaze Jinazah held at Moulvi Magbara Malkhah.

His Fatiha Khwani will be observed on Wednesday at 10 am at their ancestral graveyard. After that a condolence meeting will be held at Bohri Kadal community hall.