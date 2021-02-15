Empanelled ReT aspirants stage protest, demand issuance of appointment orders

A group of Rehbar-e-Taleem aspirants today staged a protest against the administration for not issuing their appointment orders despite repeated pleas.

Scores of empanelled ReT aspirants on Monday assembled here at Press Enclave raising slogans against the government for failing to issue their appointment orders and paying no heed to their demands.

“We are being humiliated by the government for more than five years now. The appointment orders were halted by the people at the helm of affairs in 2015 and since then we are forced to hit the streets repeatedly,” said one of the empanelled ReT aspirants, Syed Sajad.

He said that even courts have favoured them. “The court has favoured us everytime and has directed the administration to issue us the appointment orders but the administration is not taking the matter seriously,” he added.

The empanelled ReT aspirants said that it has been years since they are fighting for justice and some of them are now in a state of depression due to financial issues. “We have left with nothing inside except for anger and embarrassment,” they added.

“We do not even have that much money so that we can feed our families but we cannot stop raising our voice against the government as we are fighting for genuine demands. Not only feeding our families is a big concern, but there are many candidates who have turned overage to be eligible to apply for any other post,” said another aspirant.

The aspirants showed their concern over the credibility and transparency in the administration saying that halting the orders even though the judiciary has directed in their favour, is a question mark on the system.

“We appeal to the Lieutenant Governor and concerned officials to put up the matter at an earliest and redress our genuine demand so that justice will prevail. If the issue exists any longer,” they added.