Employ all resources to curb COVID-19 spread in Shahar-e-Khas: Mubarak Gul

National Conference (NC) Saturday urged the administration to rise up to the exigencies thrown by the spike of COVID-19 infections and ensure availability of all critical COVID-19 care drugs, oxygen beds, vaccines and testing kits across all health facilities in Shahar-e-Khas area of Srinagar.

In a statement issued here, Gul expressed concern over the problems faced by the people in Shahar-e-Khas and demanded a flip in the efforts and response underway by the district administration to tackle the crisis-like situation.