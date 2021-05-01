Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 1, 2021, 11:58 PM

Employ all resources to curb COVID-19 spread in Shahar-e-Khas: Mubarak Gul

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 1, 2021, 11:58 PM
File Photo
File Photo
Trending News
A health worker administering a COVID-19 jab in Jammu. GK File/Mir Imran

Vaccine shortage sparks anger among people in Kupwara

Representational Photo

People 'distressed' as vaccines run dry in Bandipora

Greater Kashmir

400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur celebrated across Kashmir

Representational Photo

ATD 2020: Education Deptt to finalise transfer list by May 10

National Conference (NC) Saturday urged the administration to rise up to the exigencies thrown by the spike of COVID-19 infections and ensure availability of all critical COVID-19 care drugs, oxygen beds, vaccines and testing kits across all health facilities in Shahar-e-Khas area of Srinagar.

In a statement issued here, Gul expressed concern over the problems faced by the people in Shahar-e-Khas and demanded a flip in the efforts and response underway by the district administration to tackle the crisis-like situation.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News