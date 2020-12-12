Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
D A Rashid
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 10:46 PM

Employees' transfer should not be based on mala fide intention: HC

D A Rashid
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 10:46 PM

Setting aside an order by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), the High Court has observed that the transfer of an employee was the prerogative of the employer but it should not be based on mala fides.

“We are conscious of the legal position that transfer is an exigency of service and it is the prerogative of the employer to see at what place the service of an employee can best be utilised in the larger public interest,” a division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice VinodChatterjiKoul said.

Trending News
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

'Disease vector' Indian flying fox captured in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Representational Photo

DGHS invites applications for MBBS for children of deceased COVID Warriors

File Photo

Those involved in Roshni scam won't be spared: Shahnawaz Hussain

Senior police officers carry body of slain policeman Manzoor Ahmed during the wreath laying ceremony at District Police Lines (DPL) Srinagar on Monday. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Killing of PDP leader's PSO an attempt to disrupt ongoing election: DGP

Underscoring that an employee holding transferable post had no right to insist that he should be allowed to serve at a particular place for a particular period, the bench however held that the order of transfer should not be based on mala-fides.

The court said the order had to be in the interest of administration having been issued within the class and cadre to which the employee sought to be transferred belongs. The court made these observations while accepting petition by one Syed MudasirMushtaq who through his counsel Nissar Ahmad Bhat had challenged the order of a CAT bench at Jammu which had dismissed his plea against his transfer order.

The petitioner challenged the CAT’s order as well as his transfer before the High Court.

Latest News
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

'Disease vector' Indian flying fox captured in south Kashmir's Kulgam

File Photo

Ladakh LG wishes Losar greetings to people

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar during his speech at the festival on Monday. Photo: Twitter/ @naqvimukhtar

Festival of short films on Covid-19 held in Delhi

Representational Photo

DGHS invites applications for MBBS for children of deceased COVID Warriors

The petitioner while working in the office of the Assistant Director, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Shopian was transferred and asked to report to the next place of posting at Zainapora, Sales Centre.

The petitioner had challenged his transfer on the ground that there was no post of the junior assistant in the Sales Center Zainapora and that his posting was not commensurate to his status and as per his entitlement being different in class, category and cadre.

The court set aside the CAT bench order as well as the transfer order of the petitioner to Sale Centre Zainapora.

“It is reflected at the sake of repetition that the petitioner is holding the post of junior assistant belonging to a ministerial cadre and the post of storekeeper belongs to a different category. So the transfer order which was under challenge before the CAT has the effect of changing the cadre of the petitioner and the respondent number two had no such authority,” the court said.

It said the government could do the same by adhering to the applicable rules. The court held that the petitioner rightly claimed his continuation as Junior Assistant within his class, category and cadre.

Related News