Employees' transfer should not be based on mala fide intention: HC

Setting aside an order by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), the High Court has observed that the transfer of an employee was the prerogative of the employer but it should not be based on mala fides.

“We are conscious of the legal position that transfer is an exigency of service and it is the prerogative of the employer to see at what place the service of an employee can best be utilised in the larger public interest,” a division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice VinodChatterjiKoul said.

Underscoring that an employee holding transferable post had no right to insist that he should be allowed to serve at a particular place for a particular period, the bench however held that the order of transfer should not be based on mala-fides.

The court said the order had to be in the interest of administration having been issued within the class and cadre to which the employee sought to be transferred belongs. The court made these observations while accepting petition by one Syed MudasirMushtaq who through his counsel Nissar Ahmad Bhat had challenged the order of a CAT bench at Jammu which had dismissed his plea against his transfer order.

The petitioner challenged the CAT’s order as well as his transfer before the High Court.

The petitioner while working in the office of the Assistant Director, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Shopian was transferred and asked to report to the next place of posting at Zainapora, Sales Centre.

The petitioner had challenged his transfer on the ground that there was no post of the junior assistant in the Sales Center Zainapora and that his posting was not commensurate to his status and as per his entitlement being different in class, category and cadre.

The court set aside the CAT bench order as well as the transfer order of the petitioner to Sale Centre Zainapora.

“It is reflected at the sake of repetition that the petitioner is holding the post of junior assistant belonging to a ministerial cadre and the post of storekeeper belongs to a different category. So the transfer order which was under challenge before the CAT has the effect of changing the cadre of the petitioner and the respondent number two had no such authority,” the court said.

It said the government could do the same by adhering to the applicable rules. The court held that the petitioner rightly claimed his continuation as Junior Assistant within his class, category and cadre.