Empowering Panchayats fundamental objective of B2V: Dwivedi

Back to Village (B2V) has been launched with an aim of supporting and reaching out to the Panchayats for continuing their developmental works at the grassroots level.

This was stated by Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Industries and Commerce Departments, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi in a media statement here.

Giving details about the B2V programme, Dwivedi said that officers will be sent to their assigned panchayats with an aim of empowering panchayats and help them in successful implementation and execution of developmental schemes on the ground.

Talking about pre- back to village programme Jan Abhiyan, the Commissioner Secretary maintained that before the actual start of B2V3, Jan Sunvaiyee will be held to make people aware about their rights and role in formulating various developmental plans besides making them aware about various beneficiary schemes.

Dwivedi added that under this initiative, offices of DCs, HODs and administrative departments will work in cohesion from all levels and will hold regular interactions with the general public to know their problems and grievances. He added that through Jan Sunvaiyee, most of the grievances will be redressed on spot.

The Commissioner Secretary further stated that it is a unique initiative for development and asked people to participate in the programme with full commitment.

Dwivedi urged the panchayats and its members to support this flagship initiative and keep constant coordination with the officers from block level to secretariat level and help in delivering development better and faster.