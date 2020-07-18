Empowerment of grassroots institutions prerequisite for development: LG Murmu

J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG), GC Murmu on Saturday said people’s participation and empowerment of grassroots institutions were prerequisite for sustainable development of any region.

The LG made these remarks during his visit to the frontier district of Kupwara where he held a public outreach programme and interacted with around 20 public delegations to take stock of the local issues and developmental needs of the area.

The LG observed that the government was implementing the best practices in people centric governance with progressively increasing people’s participation and improved public service delivery system through transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly administration.

The LG inaugurated seven developmental projects worth Rs 55.33 core and laid foundation stones of five projects worth Rs 170.13 crore.

He took a detailed review of the developmental scenario and COVID19 containment efforts in the district. The LG assured to address the public issues and developmental needs at the earliest. He urged the people to come forward with developmental needs of their areas and actively participate in the developmental programmes.

He directed for macadamization of all roads in major towns of Kupwara at the earliest and entrusted upon the concerned officers to expedite the execution of developmental works and ensure timely completion so that the benefits of the development percolate down to the ground level.