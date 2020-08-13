Enable all students as eligible before holding annual exams: Qayoom Wani

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum and former EJAC President Abdul Qayoom Wani has questioned JKBOSE for its hasty decisions with regard to annual exams leaving a room for chaos and confusion for those students who are yet to clear their backlog papers as biannual exams could not be held this year.

In a statement, JKCSF Chairman expressed surprise over the issuing of a notification by the Board of School Education of annual exams for higher secondary classes amid COVID 19 pandemic.

“Whileas the BOSE has pushed the students to corner by asking them to submit exam forms by September 7, 2020, (for 11th class). It has rendered thousands of candidates staring on the notification which is silent on their eligibility to appear in the said 11th class annual examination.”

The notifications of 6th August 2020 is silent about the eligibility of those thousands of candidates who stand enrolled in 11th class on provisional basis for the reason they had got backlog in one of the subjects last year in matriculation examination and were supposed to clear the backlogs in the subsequent biannual examination scheduled routinely in March- April months but could not be held due to COVID 19 lockdown.

JKCSF said BOSE should have included the eligibility status of such candidates in the notification as the last date of submission of forms is very close.

Wani urged the government to consider the plea of the affected students so that they will not lose their one academic year which otherwise will land them into mental trauma besides academic losses.