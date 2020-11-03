End exploitation of daily-rated workers: Apni Party

Apni Party senior Vice President GH Mir on Tuesday reiterated the party’s demand for regularization of daily-rated workers of J&K.

In a statement, Mir expressed concern over the delay in permanent absorption of the daily-rated, need-based, consolidated, contingency paid, HDF and NYC workers who were being pushed from pillar to post for fulfillment of their genuine demands.

Mir said there were over one lakh such workers in J&K who are working tirelessly in various departments like PHE, PDD, Forest, Wild Life, Command Area Development, Irrigation, Agriculture and R&B, for the last over two decades.

“It is highly unfortunate that despite commitments made with this workforce by the successive governments, the present dispensation has also failed miserably to address their genuine demands, particularly their regularization,” Mir observed.

He said these hapless workers were being paid peanuts in terms of their wages and it was ironical that the government expects them to run their day-to-day family in such circumstances.

In the past, Mir said, J&K governments had issued SRO classifying daily wagers, need-based and other contingency paid workers as under-skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled categories and even their pay bands were also notified.

“But nothing concrete has been done in this regard and the government of J&K is even delaying applicability of Minimum Wages Act for these poor labourers,” Mir said.

He said there were more than five lakh families whose welfare was indirectly related to the regularization of the daily wagers, need-based and contingency paid, consolidated, HDF, and NYC workers. “The present dispensation should deal with this issue on humanitarian grounds,” Mir stressed.