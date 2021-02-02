End political uncertainty in JK, convene all-party meet: PC urges PM

Peoples Conference senior vice president and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end political uncertainty and immediately call an All Party Meeting (APM) on the prevailing situation in J&K.

A statement of PC issued here said that while addressing party workers in Hachaypora Rafiabad, he said that it was unfortunate that Government of India had failed to address the uncertainly and chaos, harassment among people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the people of Kashmir and failed to reach out to the common masses.

He said that the current political uncertainty, alienation among youth and increasing unemployment could explode in anger if Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to initiate a political dialogue with mainstream parties in the region.

“The PM should share his roadmap for development in Kashmir, rather than alienating people by different tactics,” he said in the statement. “The vicious circle of political uncertainty must end. There is incompetent management in administration that has disturbed the people.”

Vakil said that the prevailing situation had further distanced the people from the mainstream and youth were at the crossroads as unemployment was at an all-time high.

“The development is restricted only on papers. Surprisingly on the one hand, the administration claims that they will end unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir but for the past 15 months they have failed to provide employment opportunities to the educated people,” he said in the statement. “Not only this, in the age of digital media, our youth have also been deprived of basic facilities. Even administration has failed to restore 4G internet services snapped since August 5, 2019 in J&K.”

Vakil said that even those youth who had set up their own employment units had been left jobless due to the absence of high-speed internet service.

He questioned Prime Minister Modi saying, “What kind of message he was conveying to the world by depriving people of J&K of the high-speed internet.”