Engage volunteers actively: Div Com to officials

Chairing a meeting to review the utilisation of services of volunteers, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Tuesday called for district-wise expansion and active engagement of Red Cross, NCC, NSS and other volunteers for better utilisation of their services for IEC programmes besides for relief and rescue operations in Kashmir.

During the meeting, the divisional commissioner stressed on maintaining the tehsil and district-wise data base of all volunteers available in all districts for easy access to them for utilisation of their services whenever and wherever needed.

He emphasized on conducting regular volunteer engagement programmes for their active involvement and readiness to work.

The divisional commissioner directed the concerned officials to ensure holding of volunteer engagement programmes regularly from April 1 and suggested utilisation of volunteer services in SBM, traffic management, drug de-addiction, awareness generation about flagship programmes, cleanliness and environment-related activities and for IEC of various outreach programmes besides their active involvement in relief and rescue operations during disasters.

He called for incorporation of NCC and NSS college-level volunteers into Red Cross for continuing their utilisation of their services for the society.

The divisional commissioner further emphasized on providing ID cards to all volunteers and holding training camps and mock drills for them in each district.

He said that a training camp for the volunteers should be conducted in Srinagar from March 10 at SKICC.

The meeting was attended by Director Education, Director ULB, Joint Director I&C, Principal SP College, Honorary Secretary Red Cross, Controller Civil Defence Srinagar, AC 13 NDRF and others.