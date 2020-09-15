Engineering a key influence that shapes our society: LG

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha presided an online event organized by the Institution of Engineers (India) Varanasi Centre commemorating the birth anniversary of eminent engineer and statesman, Bharat Ratna, Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The Lieutenant Governor paid rich tributes to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, known to be the greatest engineers of all times, who with his vision and dedication in the field of engineering made exceptional contributions to India.

The commemoration function was attended by the august gathering of eminent Engineers, including Emeritus Professor, Department of Chemical Eng, IIT (BHU) Varanasi S N Upadhyaya; Prof. V Kumar; Er. Santo Maurya; Dr. Bipin Srivastava; Distinguished Engineer Ujjwal Banerjee, besides others.

On the occasion, Lt Governor reminded that it is Engineers & Technocrats who have enabled vast developments that have happened in this world from times immemorial. Engineering is one of the key influences that shape our society.

“Humans always tend to ease their life and improve their quality of life. From where do these crucial factors for ease and quality come? These are all incredible ideas. Science is there to debate these ideas and check them theoretically and experimentally. However, engineers apply them in the real world. Engineers do design, invent, or analyze these applications according to society and the world’s needs,” the Lt Governor said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor outlined the importance of the Engineering Profession & its relevance, role of engineers in development of human kind, notable indian educationists & engineers who laid the foundations of India, problems of the world and specific Indian problems that the Engineering fraternity needs to solve to help make India Vishwa Guru &Atmanirbhar.

The Lt Governor also gave his valuable suggestions for turning Engineering Institutions like IIT (BHU) into a hub for Innovation and technological Research. He further stressed on the need to evolve & contribute to the changing times through intensive engineering intervention.

The Lt Governor exhorted that India has had a rich heritage of science & Technology and urged the Engineering fraternity to realize the goal of “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” as propounded by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He called for concerted efforts to make engineers & engineering fraternity realize that they need to be at the cutting edge of innovation and it is they who can drive this nation to become self-reliant & take a leadership position in the world.