Engineering student among two militants killed in Kokernag gunfight

Two militants including an engineering student were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“On a credible input, a cordon & search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Nilphan and Andoo (Kachwan) forest area of Kokernag in District Anantnag,” said a police spokesman.

During the search operation, the hiding militants fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed, he said.

A police source identified one of the slain militants as Faisal Nazir of Naibasti locality of Anantnag town. He said that Nazir, who originally hails from Aakhura Mattan, had joined JeM only a month and a half back.

Another slain militant is believed to be a foreigner, he said.

