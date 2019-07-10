Engineers Association to observe 1-day strike

State Joint Action of Graduate Engineers Association (SJACGEA) has decdied to go on 1-day strike on July 16 for government’s failure to address their issues.

A statement issued said the decision was taken at a meeting held at Engineering Complex Rajbagh. “We decided to go on one-day strike in view of non-seriousness of the government and non-fulfillment of cabinet decision to address our genuine demands within set time frame despite repeated assurances,” said the statement.

It said major issues facing the engineers include regularization, non-implementation of cabinet decision on ACP, FTA, SRO-42 (4260 for JE’s) and redressing pay anomalies at various levels.

“The engineers will observe a sit-in in all three divisions of the state on July 16. We will also chalk out future course of action the same day,” said the statement.