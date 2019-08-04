Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 4, 2019, 4:16 PM

Engineers defer strike due to prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir

He said that the association met at Srinagar and Jammu separately and decided to defer the strike.
The State Joint Action Committee of Graduate Engineering Associations (SJAC-K) on Sunday deferred the proposed strike in wake of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It has been unanimously decided to defer the proposed pen down strike which was scheduled to be held on August 6th and 7th due to the prevailing uncertainty in the state,” SJAC-K chairman Er Pirzada Hidayatullah said.

He said that new dates will be notified separately once the situation improves.

