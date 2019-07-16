Engineers protest delay in career progression, regularisation

Engineers across the state under the banner J&K State Joint Action Committee, Engineering Graduates Association, held a day long protest and observed a mass casual leave on Tuesday to press for various demands. The protesting engineers in the summer capital Srinagar gathered at the PDD Complex Bemina and shouted pro-justice slogans demanding that regularisation of engineers should witness one time relaxation on similar pattern of education department.

Also Read | PDD engineers to go on protest strike on Thursday

Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Ganai, president, JK Civil Engineering Graduates Association said the protesting engineers are also demanding assured career progression on same pattern to KAS, KPS and doctors. “We will wait for 10 more days for an SRO to be issued in this regard. If the administration fails to do so we will intensify our stir and go for pen down strike and hit the roads,” said Ganai adding that the protesting engineers were also demanding correction in grade pay of Junior Engineers from 4200 to 4260.

“We have also been pressing for enhancement of travel allowance of field staff to Rs 5000 per month,” he said.

Also Read | Dy CM assures JKEEGA of redressal of service issues

Firdous Ahmad Bhat, president, J&K Mechanical Engineering Graduates Association said regularisation of adhoc promotions for engineers was need of the hour. “The government announced on the floor of the house in the budget 2018-19 that the Assured Career Progression (ACP) Scheme for the Gazetted Cadre of the Engineers, in line with doctors, KAS, KPS and other professionals, will be implemented from April 2018. The ACP scheme stands approved by the last cabinet in its meeting. The members assured the engineers that the SRO will be issued soon. But the formal SRO for the scheme is still awaited,” Bhat said. Peerzada Hidyatullah, general secretary, JK Electrical Engineers Graduates Association said the engineering organizations are working as per the establishment from the inception of the departments adding that although the administrative blocks and units have been created and expanded many a times, but the government has “never considered the proposal of expansion, revival of the engineering cadre.”

“Although the scope of the engineering organizations and engineering units has increased manifolds, but there has never been any consideration of expansion of the cadre. Although 16 Chief Engineers in Hydraulics departments are physically functioning today, but the cadre strength is still restricted to 12. There are such examples in all the departments at all the levels where the cadre strength is less than the functional posts. There is urgent need of the expansion of the engineering cadre and need for creation, up-gradation of engineering units,” the protesting engineers said in a statement.

Also Read | Engineers hail rollout of Assured Career Progression Scheme in Budget

“The engineers had pinned all their hopes with the governor administration and made repeated representations and meetings with the advisors, but so far the results are no different,” the engineers said.