Enhance 20% pension for above- 70 year pensioners: JKSGP

Jammu and Kashmir State Government Pensioners (JKSGP) Saturday demanded enhancement of 20 percent increase in basic pension for 70 years of age instead of 80 years as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations applicable at present.

A statement of JKSGP issued here said that as per the international survey of UNO that average life span has come down to 68 years.

It said that some states in India – Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh – were getting enhanced pension after crossing 70 years to 20 percent extra of basic pension and as Jammu and Kashmir was economically backward and developmental infrastructure was at the lowest ebb, there was a need to enhance the pension of above 70 years.

The statement said that JKSPG meeting held under the chairmanship of the president trade union leader SampatPrakash said that under tragic political, social and economic conditions, the pensioners of J&K, who played unimaginable role during their service to run the J&K administration and its vital institution, essential services and educational institutions with devotion and dedication deserved a 20 percent increase in the basic pension after crossing 70 years of age.

The statement said that the meeting also demanded Dearness Allowance unpaid from January 2020 despite being announced by Union Finance Minister.