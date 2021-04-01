Enhance security cover of all prominent BJP leaders: Ashok Kaul

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul Thursday urged the Police to enhance the security of all the prominent BJP leaders of Kashmir and those facing threats.

A local news gathering agency KNO quoted Kaul as saying that IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar had recently admitted that there was a security lapse in Sopore attack where two municipal councillors and a policeman were killed in a militant attack.

“Today again, we have lost a policeman in an attack on the residence of BJP leader Muhammad Anwar Khan. Earlier, also we lost our leaders to the militant attacks. In one or the other way, we are losing our men to the militant attacks. BJP leaders are becoming soft targets and we are also losing policemen as well,” Kaul said.

He said it was high time that the Police top brass conducts a thorough security review of all prominent BJP leaders of Kashmir.