Kashmir, Today's Paper
Towseef Ganaie
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 2:26 AM

Ensure adequate supply of vaccines, PT-PCR testing kits: Masoodi

Towseef Ganaie
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 2:26 AM
File Photo of Hasnain Masoodi
File Photo of Hasnain Masoodi

National Conference (NC)  leader Hassnain Masoodi Wednesday urged the government to ensure adequate supply of vaccines and PPT-PCR testing kits.

A statement of NC issued here said that Masoodi visited various public health facilities in south Kashmir and during his interaction with the patients and medical and paramedical staff learnt about the dearth of vaccine and RT-PCR testing kits.

He also demanded engaging unemployed medical and paramedical graduates to make good of the deficiency of the staff at all health facilities.

