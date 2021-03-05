Ensure all amenities for Kashmiri Pandits on Herath: NC

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Friday termed the Herath festival a hallmark of Kashmir’s syncretic culture and impressed upon the administration to ensure all basic and effective amenities to the Kashmiri Pundit community on the festive occasion.

A statement of NC issued here quoted Sagar as saying that being the most important festival of Kashmir Pandits, it was imperative on the government to ensure that the community was able to celebrate it with traditional gaiety.

“Walnuts, fish, and Nadru are central to the festival. Therefore, the divisional administration of Kashmir and Jammu should establish fair price shops for the purchase of fish and walnuts across J&K. Mobile fish vans and stalls should be installed at various places to ensure that the basic chuck of the festival is available to the community and at much cheaper rates. In addition to that the administration should ensure adequate supply of water and electricity at all major Astapans across Jammu and Kashmir so that the visiting devotees don’t face any problems,” he said.

Sagar also expressed concern over the fire incident in Pandaan locality of Nowhatta that destroyed various residential houses and urged the administration to compensate the affected families for the losses without delay.

In a separate statement, NC Provisional President Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani expressed grief over the death of a Kashmiri youth, Aqib Rasid Bhat, who was found dead in Jangpura area of South Delhi and sought an inquiry into the circumstances leading to his death as Bhat’s family members have alleged that his death was a premeditated murder.