Ensure all facilities on Muharram: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said the holy month of Muharram which marks the first month of Islamic calendar gives universal message of peace and harmony.

In a statement, Abdullah said the holy month was of great historical and idealistic importance as it was during this month that grand-son of Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Husain (AS) sacrificed his life, along with his family members and associates for the sake of cardinal principles laid down by Holy messenger of Islam (PBUH).

“The great Imam eternalized the message of Holy messenger of Islam (PBUH) by choosing to sacrifice his own life and his family’s as well. His struggle is emblematic of the power of truth and piousness, the virtues of which Imam Husain (AS) himself personified. He also immortalized the fact that those who strive and sacrifice in the way for the sake of truth, and justice never die,” said Abdullah.

Abdullah said: “I pray for strength to numerous frontline workers and medics who are battling COVID pandemic day in and day out. I pray for unity in Muslim Ummah. I impress upon the administration to ensure all facilities and basic civic amenities to devotees during entire month especially on the day of Youm-e-Ashura,” he said.