'Ensure all facilities to people on Shab-e-Qadar, Juma-tul-Vida, Eid'

National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Wednesday urged the administration to ensure all facilities to the people on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadar, Juma-tul-Vida and Eid-ul-Fitr saying it was duty bound to ensure people adequate supply of all basic and effective amenities in the wake of upcoming festive occasions.

Sagar said that the incumbent administration was duty bound to ensure steady supply of electricity, water to people, particularly during the upcoming auspicious occasions.

“The administration should gear up for the forthcoming festivities and ensure that festive fervour of the people is not dampened by the paucity of basic edibles and facilities. I urge the administration to ensure availability of edibles in the micro containment zones,” he said.

Sagar also impressed upon the divisional administration to dole out extra quota of sugar, rice and wheat to consumers at all government ration stores across Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, senior NC leader Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan sought adequate compensation for the hailstorm-affected people in Kupwara saying the heavy downpour had damaged various standing crops in the frontier district.