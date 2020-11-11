'Ensure buffer stock of transformers amid weather advisory'

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the winter preparedness of PDD at SKICC, Srinagar.

The meeting was attended by MD, KPDCL, all chief engineers of PDD and Director Tourism, Kashmir.

On the occasion, Advisor took a detailed review of the winter preparedness of PDD including availability of buffer stock of transformers, electric poles, exigency plan in view of heavy snowfall, condition of power transmission lines, power schedule and deployment of enforcement agency to check power theft and illegal hooking, seizure of illegal electric gadgets like electric heaters to ensure supply of electricity.

Meanwhile, the Advisor directed the concerned to ensure the availability of buffer-stock of electric transformers at every Electric Division to cater the need in case of damage to transformers. He also directed Chief Engineers to conduct enforcement drives to check the electricity theft in their respective areas and asked them to reward the enforcement teams for good work.

The Advisor issued directions for all Deputy Commissioners to check on the sale of unauthorised electric gadgets particularly electric heaters.

Briefing the Advisor about the measures taken by the department, MD, KPDCL, said that adequate measures have been taken by the department so that the general public does not suffer.

He said that the preparing rate of power transformers has been enhanced to 60 per day while the same rate in the previous year was 40/day.

On the occasion, the Advisor was informed that all the weak points that popped up during the last year’s heavy snowfall were completely addressed in advance.

Later the Khan reviewed the status and progress of PDD works in the Gurez area, Magam, Delina and other locations. During the meeting, the Director Tourism, Kashmir informed Advisor that the department is going to organise White-Christmas celebration on 25th of December and Snow carnival and New Year Carnival at Gulmarg. He also informed that the Skiing training will be imparted to the youth. Meanwhile, the Advisor was apprised by the Director Tourism that the influx of tourists is increasing.