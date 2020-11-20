Ensure effective implementation of snow clearance plan: Advisor Khan

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Friday exhorted upon the concerned officers to work out an effective and comprehensive snow clearance plan for winters so that people may not suffer during heavy snowfall.

Advisor Khan issued these instructions while chairing a review meeting held here today to discuss and assess winter preparedness and election preparations in the district.

The Advisor also enquired about the availability of snow clearance machines and was informed that adequate machines are available with the Beacon including Snow Cutters, Snow Ploughs, Excavators and Wheel Loaders which carry snow clearance operation on SSG road besides Mechanical wings of different departments and Municipal Council carry snow clearance on other roads of the district.