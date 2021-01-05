Ensure electricity, essentials, road clearance: G A Mir

Stating that life in entire Kashmir had become more difficult amid heavy snowfall, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Tuesday said that the Lieutenant Governor’s administration should take effective measures to ensure essential facilities and respite to the people.

A statement of JKPCC issued here quoted Mir as seeking adequate arrangements for the stranded people on the Srinagar-Jammu highway besides ensuring that they reach their destinations.

Expressing concern over the difficult situation confronting people in entire Kashmir and elsewhere in J&K amid heavy snowfall, Mir said in the statement that the LG’s administration should ensure basic necessities like electricity, essentials, medical facilities and road connectivity in the upper reaches and interiors of entire Kashmir to ensure respite to the people.

“The LG’s administration needs to take effective measures to ensure that people do not face hardships besides reaching out to upper reaches and interiors in snow-bound south, north and central Kashmir to ensure that people do not suffer on account of their basic needs,” Mir said in the statement.