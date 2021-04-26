Ensure essentials in micro-containment zones: Sagar

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Monday asked the government to ensure availability of all essentials in the areas designated as ‘micro-containment zones’ saying that setting up of control rooms of consumer affairs, health and municipality departments would go a long way in mitigating the problems faced by the people stuck in such zones.

In a statement issued here, Sagar while expressing concern over the predicaments suffered by the people in COVID-19 micro-containment areas said that with the government placing these areas under strict lockdown and tight perimeter control, people residing in such areas were suffering from acute scarcity of essentials and other household items.

“The measure of sealing certain areas marking spike in COVID-19 infections was inevitable to spread the viral sprawl. However, the populace living in these localities besides being weighed down by the rampaging COVID-19 is also suffering from scarcity of essentials. The administration seems to have turned volte face to the problems faced by them on a daily basis. Having specific areas designated as containment zones alone won’t help, the situation calls for proper containment and management strategy including ensuring essentials to people stuck in these zones. It would have been better if the incumbent administration would have worked out a mechanism to ensure supply of essential commodities at the doorsteps of the people in such hot spots where it is not feasible for the people to step out,” he said.

Meanwhile, NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar asked the government to explore methods to boost availability of oxygen at all government-designated COVID-19 hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir as the demand for medical oxygen from hospitals and nursing homes is increasing in the wake of increasing rate of infections.

In a statement, Dar asked the government to ensure seamless availability of oxygen at all government designated hospitals and drew the attention of the government towards facilitating, controlling and coordinating the supply of oxygen to health establishments.