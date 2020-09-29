Ensure facilities on Urs of Hazrat Sultan Ul Arifeen (RA): Sagar

National Conference General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar on Tuesday impressed upon the divisional administration to ensure round the clock facilities to devotees during the annual Urs celebration of Sultan Ul Arifeen Hazrat Sheikh Hamzah Maqdoom (RA).

Sagar said the shrine of Hazrat Maqdoom Sahib was an epicenter of faith and people from all walks of life who visit the shrine throughout the year. During the Urs observance days, he said the number of people visiting the shrine for paying obeisance increases manifold.

“It is therefore imperative for the government to ensure that there is no dearth of facilities to devotees thronging the shrine during the ongoing Urs observance,” Sagar said.

“Civil administration should also take steps to ensure availability of public transport on all routes leading to the shrine. The place holds a special place in the hearts of people and therefore it is the duty of the divisional administration including law enforcement agencies to ensure hassle-free Urs,” said Sagar.