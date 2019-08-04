Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 5, 2019, 1:07 AM

Ensure minorities remain safe in Kashmir: Chrungoo urges DGP

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 5, 2019, 1:07 AM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, Sunday urged the Director General of Police to ensure that the minority communities in Kashmir Valley remain safe.

“I have been receiving a number of calls from various corners of Kashmir Valley, particularly from the members of the minority community, regarding the prevailing situation in Kashmir. They are feeling scared after senior government officials asked them to remain inside transit camps after Sunday midnight,” Chrungoo said in a letter to the DGP.

Trending News

Union Cabinet, CCS to meet today

Omar, Mehbooba, Lone placed under house arrest

'Fiddling with J&K's special status, trifurcation, delimitation will be aggression against people'

Faesal for all party meetings on daily basis

“In view of the situation, let an appropriate decision be taken by the authorities in context of the safety and protection of the inmates of transit camps,” he added.

Related News