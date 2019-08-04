Ensure minorities remain safe in Kashmir: Chrungoo urges DGP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, Sunday urged the Director General of Police to ensure that the minority communities in Kashmir Valley remain safe.

“I have been receiving a number of calls from various corners of Kashmir Valley, particularly from the members of the minority community, regarding the prevailing situation in Kashmir. They are feeling scared after senior government officials asked them to remain inside transit camps after Sunday midnight,” Chrungoo said in a letter to the DGP.

“In view of the situation, let an appropriate decision be taken by the authorities in context of the safety and protection of the inmates of transit camps,” he added.