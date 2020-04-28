Ensure non-COVID patients don't suffer: Soz to Govt

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday asked the government to ensure patients suffering from chronic diseases do not suffer amid the COVID19 lockdown.

In a statement, Soz said the medical system in J&K was overstretched to answer the requirements in respect of public health, adequately.

“While the first attention must go to the treatment of COVID19 patients, the chronic patients in other critical areas such as cancer should not suffer any kind of neglect,” said Soz.

He urged the administration to institute a Medical Task Force to ensure proper medical treatment of not only COVID19 cases, but also critical patients in other areas.

“It is in times like we are facing currently, that the men and women show character to set an example of very good human beings,” he said.

Soz said it was heartening that doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff in the J&K have set an example of dedication to the cause of health care system. “The administration has already assured one and all that there are adequate resources to meet all requirements needing attention on priority. At this critical juncture, all government hospitals and private medical facilities need to work in close coordination to deal with current situation on ground,” Soz said.