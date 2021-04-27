Ensure oxygen, medical supplies: PC

Peoples Conference (PC) Tuesday urged the government to ensure adequate oxygen and medical supplies in the hospitals to stop the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement issued here, PC senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil urged the Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha-led administration to take all pre-requisite measures in view of the dreadful resurgence of COVID-19 so that J&K is fully equipped to deal with the second wave of the pandemic and its aftermath.

Vakil said that the government must ensure adequate supply of medicines and oxygen in government as well as private hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that there was a dire need that all pre-emptive measures are taken so that if the situation turns worrisome, the state apparatus is well prepared to deal with it.

“These are the troublesome times but thankfully, the situation in J&K hasn’t gone out of control yet. The administration has ample time to stock medicines, keep hospital beds ready and ensure the scarcity of oxygen doesn’t arise at any cost, especially in district hospitals. Paucity of oxygen in a landlocked region would mean apocalypse. It is high time to identify the loopholes in the health system so that same could be addressed on priority,” Vakil said.