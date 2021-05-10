Ensure people in micro containment zones get essentials on Eid: NC

National Conference (NC) Monday urged the government to ensure people in micro containment zones get essentials on Eid.

In a statement issued here, senior NC leader Muhammad Sayeed Akhoon sought availability of essentials in the areas designated as micro-containment zones across Kashmir on Eid.

He said with the government placing these areas under strict lockdown and tight perimeter control, the people residing in such areas were suffering from acute scarcity of essentials and other household items.

Akhoon urged the divisional administration to work out a mechanism to ensure supply of essential commodities at the doorsteps of people in such hot spots, where it is not feasible for people to step out.