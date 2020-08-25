Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: August 26, 2020, 2:40 AM

Ensure proper monitoring of patients in home isolation: Div Com to DCs

Chairs weekly Covid19 review meeting
Photo by J&K Information Department

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Tuesday chaired a weekly Covid19 review meeting with all Deputy Commissioners, Health Officers and other concerned.

At the outset, the Div Com stressed on proper monitoring of Covid19 positive patients who are in home isolation and directed concerned to make all facilities including pulse checking oximeters and medicines available to them.

He instructed concerned to ensure prompt response to these patients in home isolation in case of  any emergency, besides  as mandatory all of them have to download Aurogya Setu app on their phones.

He said that concerned should make sure that these patients are following Covid19 protocol and SOPs religiously.

The Div Com instructed DCs to ensure village and block level meetings are being conducted and action taken reports are submitted as per these meeting from all the districts. He emphasized that reporting of antigen rapid tests is being done through authorized persons only.

Asking DCs to raise the number of daily antigen testing, the Div Com said that some districts faced shortage of antigen testing kits due to quality and packaging issue, however he said kits shall be made available to all districts as per the requirement.

The Div Com maintained that there has been improvement in the decongestion of tertiary care hospitals as there was only 30 per cent bed occupancy in these hospitals presently.

Emphasizing on timely denotifing of red zone areas, the Div Com stressed on proper monitoring of all red zone areas.

The Div Com further called upon aggressive contact tracing of contacts and their proper isolation.

He also took a detailed review of availability of Covid  medicines, oxygen cylinders, beds, daily testing including antigen as well as RTPCR, positivity rate, IEC activities and other related facilities.

