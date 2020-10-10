Ensure smooth supply of fuel to J&K: Apni Party to admin

Apni Party senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Saturday urged the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure hassle free supply of fuel to J&K which have been adversely impacted by the farmers’ agitation in Punjab.

Addressing a party meeting here, Mir stressed on the government to urgently take up the matter with the Punjab government where the farmers’ stir has disrupted railway services required for carriage of fuel supplies to J&K. “Reports suggest that fuel supplies to J&K have been badly affected in the last 10 days. I call upon the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Ji to take up this issue seriously for smooth supplies of diesel and petrol to J&K,” Mir said. The meeting was organized by the party leader Mir Sami-ul-lah and was also attended by senior leaders Muhammad Ashraf Mir, Muntazir Mohi-u-Din, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Ghulam Muhammad Mir and other party leaders.

Mir also urged the government to ensure winter stocking and supply of essential commodities to Kashmir particularly in the frontier and far-flung areas. “Similarly, the government must take a stock of essential commodities in Jammu and ensure no border area remains craving for ration and fuel during winter,” he said.