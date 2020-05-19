Ensure strict social distancing: DC Srinagar to banks

Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Disaster Management Authority Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Tuesday convened a meeting of all banks to review their functioning amidst the prevailing situation due to COVID-19 epidemic.

The DC assessed the functioning of banks and their adherence to guidelines and reviewed the continued logistical support that the administration has been providing to banks in the district to enable them to operate throughout this prevailing situation.

The meeting was briefed about the initiatives and measures that the district administration has taken to ensure uninterrupted operation of banks and the role of banks in providing services and support to the people in the current extraordinary circumstances.

Speaking on the occasion the DC stressed that the banks must ensure that all safety measures are adhered to while providing essential banking services to the people. He expressed concerns about reports of gatherings and large queues outside some banks and stated in clear terms that it cannot be accepted and that banks must deal with it and not allow it.

During the meeting the bankers were advised to take proper corrective measures and put forth a comprehensive mechanism for overcoming instances where guidelines are being violated or not adhered to.