Entrance exams for RCP on Oct 29

Entrance Exam for free Residential Coaching Program (RCP) for Civil Services Exam-2021 offered by Initiative for Competition Promotion shall be held on October 29, 2020, Thursday at Amar Singh Degree College, Gogji Bagh Srinagar at 10:30 AM.

“Candidates who have registered can collect their Admit Cards from ICP Rajbagh Campus, Opposite Abdullah Bridge, Rajbagh, Srinagar from October 21st 2020. Candidates who have not registered so far may also visit ICP to register by or before October 28, 2020 and recieve their Admit Cards on spot,” the organisers said in a statement.