Er Basit Shah passes away

Executive Engineer PMGSY Budgam Basit Amin Shah passed away after losing battle of life as he fought COVID19 for which he tested positive while discharging official duties.

Er Basit Amin graduated in Civil Engineering from Regional Engineering College, Srinagar in 1985 and was inducted in Engineering Services in 1988. In a statement, J&K Civil Engineering Graduates Association (JK CEGA) and the Joint Action Committee of Engineering Graduates Associations (JAC) condoled his demise.

“Er Basit was infected with COVID-19 during duty and the infection affected him severely. Although later on he tested negative for the infection but his vital parameters kept on falling and finally breathed his last on October 30 at SKIMS Soura,” said the joint statement.

Describing him as the ‘encyclopaedia of information’ regarding service matters of engineers, the associations said his death was an irreparable loss to the engineering fraternity.

According to the statement, a condolence meeting will be held at the Engineering Complex Rajbagh on November 2 at 1200 hours.