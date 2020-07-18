Kashmir, Today's Paper
Er. Kirmani assumes charge as SE Cir Rd

Engineer Abdul Qayoom Kirmani, Saturday on his elevation, took over the charge of Superintending Engineer (SE), Circular Road, Srinagar.

Earlier, Er Kirmani has worked on several important assignments that include Ex. Er. R&B Division Shopian, SKICC, Royal Spring Golf Course, Srinagar, R&B Division Uri and Deputy Director Tourism (M&S), Kashmir besides Ex. Er. Tourism Development Authority, Doodhpathri and Yousmarg.

Recently inaugurated 12×30 mtr span bridge at Reshnagri in Shopian district with 1.25 km long approach road is among the major achievements of Er Kirmani.

The other major projects completed during his tenure are 50 bed sub district hospital building at Uri, 17 km Baramulla-Hajibal road, TRC, Srinagar, Shopping Arcade and Apple resort at Bijbehara in Anantnag district.

While interacting with the staff members of the department, the SE asked them to work with utmost dedication, monitor the progress of the projects and ensure timely completion of all ongoing works keeping in view the limited working season.

Among others, several Senior Engineers of different wings of R&B Department were present on the occasion.

