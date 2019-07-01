Er. Rasheed announces 72-hour sit-in to demand Sadhna Top, Gurez tunnels

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) president Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rasheed on Monday said that he along with his party members would hold a 72-hour-long sit-in outside the civil secretariat against the government’s failure to construct tunnels at Sadhna Top in Kupwara district and Gurez in Bandipora district.

Also Read | Congrats SDA

“A 72-hour-long peaceful sit-in would commence from July 8 to draw attention of state and central governments against not providing tunnel to the people of Karnah and Gurez,” said Rasheed, in a statement today.

Rasheed also expressed grief and shock over Kishtwar traffic accident saying that the tragedy has exposed the claims of government about providing connectivity to hilly and remote areas.

“The successive governments have done nothing to build road infra-structure in remote areas like Karnah, Uri, Chinab valley and Pir Panchal regions, as such frequent accidents take place resulting in loss of lives from Surankote to Kishtwar,” Er. Rasheed said.