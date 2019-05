UPDATED: May 23, 2019, 10:41 AM

UPDATED: May 23, 2019, 10:41 AM

Former MLA Langate Er Rasheed is leading from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in his maiden election for the Parliament.

Er Rasheed has got 32950 votes while his nearest rival of National Conference Muhammad Akbar Lone has got 31150 votes.

Sajjad Lone-led Peoples Conference has got 24800 votes while Peoples Democratic party had got 16100 votes.