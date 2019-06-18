Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 18, 2019, 2:14 PM

Er Rasheed, Shah Faesal announce pre-poll alliance, name it Peoples United Front

GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 18, 2019, 2:14 PM

Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) chairman Engineer Abdul Rasheed Sheikh and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) chairman Shah Faesal on Tuesday announced a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming legislative assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have come together at a time when the state is in dire need of revival. We have named our alliance as “Peoples United Front’,” Shah Faesal said while addressing a presser at the Press Club Kashmir in Srinagar.

Trending News

ACHABAL GUNFIGHT|Army Major, militant killed

6 soldiers injured in Pulwama IED blast

Parliament Monsoon Session Begins|Don't worry about numbers, Govt values your every word: Modi to Oppn

National Conference MPs take oath in Kashmiri

He said that they will not let the people down and give them a credible alternative and a force to reckon with.

Faesal said that they hope the people from all regions and religions will support Peoples United Front.

Er Rasheed said that Peoples United Front will be a credible voice for the people of the state. “Peoples United Front will be a credible alternative to the all three divisions of the state and people should be given equal right in all three divisions,” said Er Rasheed.

Latest News

Army man shoots self in north Kashmir's Kupwara

PM must preach his MPs before guiding Opposition: Congress

Man sentenced to jail for sharing Christchurch attack video

Sania Mirza, Veena Malik get into nasty Twitter spat after Pak loss

Er Rasheed said that Peoples United Front will be inclusive and will talk about justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “Peoples United Front will form the next government in the state. We will be a credible alternative as there is a vacuum in the state that needs to be filled,” said Rasheed.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News