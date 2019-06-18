Er Rasheed, Shah Faesal announce pre-poll alliance, name it Peoples United Front

Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) chairman Engineer Abdul Rasheed Sheikh and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) chairman Shah Faesal on Tuesday announced a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming legislative assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have come together at a time when the state is in dire need of revival. We have named our alliance as “Peoples United Front’,” Shah Faesal said while addressing a presser at the Press Club Kashmir in Srinagar.

He said that they will not let the people down and give them a credible alternative and a force to reckon with.

Faesal said that they hope the people from all regions and religions will support Peoples United Front.

Er Rasheed said that Peoples United Front will be a credible voice for the people of the state. “Peoples United Front will be a credible alternative to the all three divisions of the state and people should be given equal right in all three divisions,” said Er Rasheed.

Er Rasheed said that Peoples United Front will be inclusive and will talk about justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “Peoples United Front will form the next government in the state. We will be a credible alternative as there is a vacuum in the state that needs to be filled,” said Rasheed.