'Erect geo-tagged boundary pillars around Wular, other lakes'

The Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority (JKWRRA) Wednesday called for erecting geo-tagged boundary pillars around Wular and other lakes to prevent them from encroachments.

Visiting the Wular Lake and other important water bodies including Gilsar, Khushalsar, Anchar lake, Nallah Amir Khan and Baba Demb in Srinagar, JKWRRA Chairman Ghansham Jha said there was an urgent need of erection geo-tagged boundary pillars in Wular and other lakes.

He stressed on an integrated and coordinated approach by the different departments, complimenting and supplementing the efforts of each other without any overlap in the action.

Emphasising on the need of restoration of the lost natural drainage links to avoid the issue of urban flooding, Jha called for immediate erection of geo-tagged boundary pillars around the water bodies.

He said that this would prevent further encroachments and arrest the silt load at the source to reduce the siltation of the water bodies.

Jha called for striking a balance between the need and the availability of resources.