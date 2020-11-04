Erratic power cuts in Sogam, people stage protest

Residents of Sogam and adjoining villages Wednesday staged a protest against the Power Development Department (PDD) for regular power cuts.

Raising slogans against PDD for erratic and unsubstantiated power cuts, the traders and residents of Sogam staged a protest at Sogam.

A shopkeeper in Sogam market said that his business had been badly hit due to power cuts.

“I renovate electric appliances but due to non-availability of electricity, my mechanics and I are not able to work,” he said.

The residents alleged that the area had been getting erratic power cuts for several weeks now.

“Entire Lolab area comprising around 60 villages is reeling under darkness while authorities are acting as mute spectators,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a local.

The protestors said that if their grievances would not be redressed, they would stage a bigger protest.

Later, after the assurance of the Naib Tehsildar, Sogam, Fayaz Ahmad, the protestors dispersed peacefully.

Meanwhile, SDM Lolab, Ajaz Ahmad said the grievance of the people were genuine.

“I have called a meeting of PDD officials on Saturday to sort out the things, and hopefully the grievances will be redressed at the earliest,” he said.