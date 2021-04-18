Erratic weather in J&K, improvement likely from Monday

Weather in J&K and Ladakh remained erratic on Sunday as moderate rain in plains and light snowfall occurred on the hills of the two union territories.

“Moderate rain in plains and light snowfall occurred on the hills of J&K and Ladakh during the last 24 hours.

“We are expecting improvement from tomorrow onwards”, an official of the meteorological (MET) department said.

Srinagar had 7.8, Pahalgam 4.7 and Gulmarg 0.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town of Ladakh had 0.6, Kargil 2.2 and Drass minus 0.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 16.0, Katra 13.7, Batote 6.7, Banihal 8.2 and Bhaderwah 7.0 as the minimum temperature.