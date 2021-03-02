Erring traders fined in Ganderbal

The court of Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum- Adjudicating Officer, Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba under the Food Safety Act imposed a fine of Rs 83,000 on a number of traders for violating the provisions under section 51 and 52 of Food Safety and Standards Act, Rules and Regulations.

The Cases were Prosecuted by the Food Safety Officers of the District under the said Act.

An official told Greater Kashmir that Food Business Operators were directed to correct the deficiencies found during the course of adjudication in the food products which were processed/packed/manufactured and pumped into the market for consumption of general masses by them. The ADC said that the district administration will be taking stern action against people found involved in adulteration of food, medicines and other important commodities.