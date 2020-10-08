E&S officials condole former Director's demise

A condolence meeting of officers of Economics and Statistics was held today under the chairmanship of G M Hajam, Regional Director (E&S), Kashmir to mourn the demise of Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, former Director Economics & Statistics Department who left for heavenly abode.

The former Director General, Economics and Statistics, G.A Qureshi also participated. The chairman highlighted the contribution of the departed. He was also remembered for his prompt decision making and professional abilities for evolving solutions to intricate issues.