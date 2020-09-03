ESIS for J&K soon: Dulloo

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo on Thursday chaired meeting of constitution of governing body of J&K Employees State Insurance Society (ESIS) and framing of rules, regulations and allied bodies for its smooth functioning here.

The Society is scheduled to serve as a managerial and Health Care body to the Employees State Insurance Corporation for administration and management of medical benefits and medical establishments presently under Employees State Insurance Scheme.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Labour & Employment, Saurabh Bhagat; Labour Commissioner, Abdul Rashid War; Regional Director, ESIC, AK Rawat; State Medical Officer, ESIC, Dr. Imtiyaz Ahmad and representatives from Finance, Labour departments.

Different representatives of employees and employers were also present in the meeting.

The FC Health observed that this Corporation has a vital role to play and can lighten burden of medical bills of many employees during emergency situations.

Dulloo further maintained that the Corporation should use its resources optimally so that every potential beneficiary gets covered. He asked them to expand their operations far and wide so that poor labour class does not have to make long physical exertions to find the accessible health care.

The FC was informed that the society would help in formulating policies for implementation, monitoring, repairs and maintenance of the ESIS Dispensaries and Hospitals besides making policies for admission, charges and fees. It would also govern facilities to be provided to the beneficiaries of ESIS Dispensaries and Hospitals.

The society is further entrusted to receive and distribute the funds received as grant, contributions, corpus fund or to arrange financial assistance as may be permissible under the provisions of Jammu & Kashmir Societies Registration Act, 1998, the meeting was informed.

Moreover the society is also believed to take decisions about planning, implementation and monitoring of schemes rolled out by the Corporation. It can give directions to bring efficiency, effectiveness and transparency into the working of the Corporation. The meeting was apprised that ESIC is currently running a hospital at Bari Brahmana and eight dispensaries managed by J&K government. Further, there are 20 empanelled hospitals, Nursing homes, diagnostic centers and other centers across J&K where the treatment is also provided to the insured persons and their dependents free of cost, the meeting was apprised.

The meeting discussed that a total insured persons attached to ESIC in UT are 295253 and during 2019-20 (upto Nov, 2019) a total No. of 116384 beneficiaries were provided complete medical benefits by ESIS dispensaries in J&K.

The Scheme covers industrial workers and their families, employees working at other establishments like shops, hotels, restaurants, transport and newspaper, cinemas, educational institutions (Public, Private, Aided, Partially aided) run by individuals, trustees societies, charitable and private owner ship hospitals, nursing homes etc are also eligible to get benefitted under the insurance scheme provided by the Corporation.

During the meeting finalization of MoA and other rules and regulations governing the Employees State Insurance Society (ESIC) were culminated. Framing of governing body and executive body of the society with members from Health, Finance and Labour departments were structured. The representatives from both employees and employers were also incorporated as per the rules.

Other points discussed in the meeting are Constitution of Committee to make Rules, Bye-laws and Operational Guidelines for Conduct of activities of Society and its Secretariat, Pending Medical Reimbursement Claims and Drugs and Dressings, Opening of saving bank account, Creation of Accounts Staff, delegation of powers and deputation of staff to the society.