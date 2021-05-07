Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 1:25 AM

ESM volunteers deployed for COVID duty

File Photo of Pandurang K Pole
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Friday deployed 100 ESM volunteers for COVID duty across Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that The volunteers have been divided into a team of 10 each for each district in Kashmir and have also reported to respective district collectors and employed to augment the district hospital manpower and in crowd control.

Kashmir division has a total of 8308 Ex-Servicemen (ESM) out of which 1412  ESM have volunteered to come to the rescue of already overburdened civil medical infrastructure.

