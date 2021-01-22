Essential items distributed among needy families at Shopian

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, the Tehsildars of Shopian and Keller, along with teams today visited their respective jurisdictions to take stock of public issues and grievances besides to distribute essential items among the needy.

The TehsildarShopian along with the team visited Tachloo, Kumdalan and other villages of Tehsil Shopian to take stock of the problems being faced by the nomadic community.

He after taking stock of their grievances distributed various essential items among them. He also offered them to shift to nearby Govt accommodation in view of fresh weather advisory issued by the MET dept.

Similarly the Tehsildar Kellar visited the hilly area and distributed essential items among the needy families.